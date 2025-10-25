Cyclone Montha threat looms, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to be on high alert, orders evacuations, NDRF...
Satish Shah death: Rajesh Kumar aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rosesh admits 'I have lost my father', calls late actor's demise 'a big loss': 'I still cannot process'
Satish Shah death: When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rajesh Kumar aka Roshesh talked about being 'ragged, bullied' by late actor, had said, 'I had tears in my eyes'
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs BAN-W live on TV, online?
Bihar elections 2025: BOLD promises by Tej Pratap Yadav, who filed nominations from Mahua, 'Cricket stadium will be built in constituency,...India-Pakistan match...'
Satish Shah death: Veteran actor’s last reunion with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast goes viral after his death
Donald Trump's BIG plan to ramp up pressure on Russia; to impose new sanctions to hit key sectors
Aniruddhacharya calls Darwin’s theory ‘irrelevant’ in India: ‘Uske yahan kisi ka baap...’
Bihar elections 2025: Amit Shah's sweeping jibe at Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, says, 'If Lalu-Rabri...'
BCCI issues FIRST statement after two Australian women cricketers stalked, molested in Indore: 'Brings disrepute...'
ENTERTAINMENT
In the clip, Rupali, who played Monisha Sarabhai, is seen dining with Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajesh Kumar.
A heartwarming old video of late actor Satish Shah reuniting with his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars has resurfaced online after his death. The video, originally shared by actress Rupali Ganguly on Instagram, is now being widely circulated by fans as a reminder of the beloved actor’s warmth and wit.
In the clip, Rupali, who played Monisha Sarabhai, is seen dining with Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajesh Kumar. The video begins with Rupali greeting Satish Shah, who was seated at the table, with a hug and by touching his feet as a mark of respect. Ratna and Rajesh soon joined in, and the four shared laughter, food, and fond memories.
The video shows the Sarabhai family chatting, eating, and posing for pictures, capturing the off-screen bond that made the sitcom so special. Rupali had captioned the post, “Some friendships last a lifetime!!”
After Satish Shah’s passing on October 25 due to kidney failure, the video has taken on new meaning for fans who grew up watching the hit sitcom. Many called it “the last beautiful moment” of the cast together.
Also read: Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his demise: 'You are always around'