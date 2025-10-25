Satish Shah death: Veteran actor’s last reunion with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast goes viral after his death

In the clip, Rupali, who played Monisha Sarabhai, is seen dining with Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajesh Kumar.

A heartwarming old video of late actor Satish Shah reuniting with his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars has resurfaced online after his death. The video, originally shared by actress Rupali Ganguly on Instagram, is now being widely circulated by fans as a reminder of the beloved actor’s warmth and wit.

In the clip, Rupali, who played Monisha Sarabhai, is seen dining with Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajesh Kumar. The video begins with Rupali greeting Satish Shah, who was seated at the table, with a hug and by touching his feet as a mark of respect. Ratna and Rajesh soon joined in, and the four shared laughter, food, and fond memories.

The video shows the Sarabhai family chatting, eating, and posing for pictures, capturing the off-screen bond that made the sitcom so special. Rupali had captioned the post, “Some friendships last a lifetime!!”

After Satish Shah’s passing on October 25 due to kidney failure, the video has taken on new meaning for fans who grew up watching the hit sitcom. Many called it “the last beautiful moment” of the cast together.

