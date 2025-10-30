Satish Shah death: Ratna Pathak Shah reveals heartbreaking LAST message she received from her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star

Ratna Pathak Shah revealed her final WhatsApp exchange with Satish Shah, who passed away just hours later from a sudden heart attack, leaving fans and friends heartbroken.

A simple WhatsApp exchange turned into a bittersweet memory for Ratna Pathak Shah after the sudden death of her close friend and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star, Satish Shah. On October 25, around 12:57 PM, Satish texted Ratna, joking, 'I’m often mistaken for an adult because of my age.' She smiled and replied at 2:14 PM, 'That’s just right for you!' Just a few hours later, a message arrived from producer JD Majethia, 'Satishbhai is no more.'

Ratna later shared how unreal that moment felt, the idea that someone so full of life, laughter and wit could be gone within hours. For her, the man who always lived with a smile had signed off with one last joke.

Remembering a legend of laughter

Satish Shah, 74, passed away suddenly at his Mumbai home while having lunch. Though early reports mentioned kidney issues, his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Rajesh Kumar clarified that he died of a sudden heart attack. The actor had been in good health, making the news even harder to believe.

For millions, Satish Shah will forever be remembered as the hilarious Indravadan Sarabhai: the quick-witted, lovable father from one of India’s most iconic sitcoms. His on-screen chemistry with Ratna Pathak Shah, who played Maya Sarabhai, remains unmatched.

The veteran actor’s effortless humour and warmth made him one of Indian television’s most cherished figures. Beyond the laughter, those who knew him personally say he was just as kind, grounded and full of joy off-screen.

Satish Shah’s passing leaves behind not only a void in comedy but also a reminder, that life, like his humour, can end in a single punchline, leaving smiles mixed with tears.