‘Sasurji saath me cheers karte hain’: Bharti Singh on her bond with Gujarati in-laws

Bharti Singh was questioned if she had ever had a quarrel with her Gujarati in-laws, as they are from a dry state.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 22, 2022, 06:48 AM IST

Bharti Singh's hilarious antics have never failed to make people laugh. She recently went on Twinterview, a chat programme presented by twin sisters Chinki Minki, where she divulged some amusing details about her Gujarat in-laws. Bharti, a Punjabi, married Haarsh Limbachiya, a writer and presenter who was born and nurtured in a Gujarati family. She was questioned if she had ever had a quarrel with her Gujarati in-laws, as they are from a dry state.

And her reply left them laughing, she replied, “Nahi nahi, ab wo state bhi drinking wali hogai hai. Ab to sasur ji bhi saath me cheers karte hain (No, no. Now that state is also open to drinking. Now even my father-in-law does cheers with us).”  Sharing deets about a conversation she has with her father-in-law she added when she is on the sets he calls her and asks, “Beta, kholu kya main'. Main bolti hu, ‘arey ruko na 20 minutes me aari hu.' Fir bhi wo khol chuke hote hain ('Dear, should I begin with a drink. I tell him, ‘wait, I am coming in 20 minutes’. He anyway starts drinking by the time I reach home).”

For the unversed, After several rumours stating that Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child, Bharti Singh confirmed the news on her Instagram account in December. She posted a video that first showed her surprised checking the pregnancy test and then, she is seen dancing to the tunes of dhol. Announcing the news, Bharti and Haarsh have also launched their new YouTube channel called 'LOL Life of Limbachiyaa’s' where the couple will engage in fun conversations with their fans and make them laugh. The couple also plans to put up travel vlogs, challenges and BTS videos on their YouTube channel.  

 

