Sarzameen X review: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan's film gets mixed reactions: 'Shakti-and-Mission Kashmir-met-at-a-bar'

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, Sarzameen reminded some sections of the audience of Hrithik Roshan’s Mission in Kashmir. While some found it ‘engaging’, some criticised it for being ‘predictable’ and ‘slow-paced’.

The most anticipated film Sarzameen, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan, has finally been released directly on OTT at midnight on Friday, July 25. The film that promised an impactful thriller high on emotions and patriotism has left viewers divided. Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, the film reminded some sections of the audience of Hrithik Roshan’s Mission in Kashmir. While some found it ‘engaging’, some criticised it for being ‘predictable’ and ‘slow-paced’.



Sarzameen's X review

Sarzameen explores family and relationship turmoil against the tense backdrop of political and border tension in Kashmir. A user’s review read, “#Sarzameen had a solid premise but failed to deliver. Weak screenplay and direction let it down. Prithvi, Kajol & the rest of the cast did well, but there was no real emotional connection. Overall, a mid-watch with no standout moments. AVERAGE.” “Your enemy is standing in front of you.. #PrithvirajSukumaran Prithvi @PrithviOfficial making me cry..what a cool act..I wish this movie were shot in Malayalam and released here at least. The emotions and acting are so on point,” said another user.

A section of social media users expressed disappointment. “Terrible and clichéd storyline. Superflop!” wrote a user. “A boring and unexciting movie that tries to be a patriotic drama but fails badly. From the idea behind the story, the movie suffers from weak writing and a very slow pace,” read a comment. “Very predictable & on-the-nose. Even a RAW chief will retire after doing these many missions, but Bollywood is not slowing down, just tiring us out. Even that amazing cast & efforts couldn't save the script with such lousy writing,” added another user.



About Sarzameen

Sarzameen marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Kayoze Irani, son of veteran actor Boman Irani. The film’s synopsis —An Army officer will stop at nothing to free Kashmir valley from terrorism, even if it means paying a terrible price. Backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, in collaboration with Star Studios, the film is streaming on JioHotstar.