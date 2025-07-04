Sarzameen trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan faces off against Prithviraj Sukumaran, netizens say 'Ibrahim ke dialogues kahan...'

Sarzameen is expected to be out on JioHotstar on July 25th.

After the Nadaaniyan debacle, Ibrahim Ali Khan has shifted gears, set to attempt a bold new role, that of the antagonist, in the forthcoming film Sarzameen. After piquing curiosity with an intriguing teaser, the actor has now unveiled a more comprehensive glimpse into his character through the recently released trailer. The film teases a gripping tale where Ibrahim plays Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol’s son, who turns out to be a terrorist.

Ibrahim Ali Khan-starrer Sarzameen trailer out

The preview of Sarzameen shows Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vijay Menon, a man torn between his duty as a father and a soldier. Kajol as Meher, seen playing a mother who is adamant about keeping her family together, and Ibrahim as Harman, a young man caught at a crossroads. The trailer promises an engaging drama involving a battle between father and son.

Reacting to the trailer, Ibrahim’s fan wrote, “Looks like Iggys bringing something fresh to the table.” A user commented, “IAK ka look aur feel sab kuch next level.” “Ibrahim K dialogues kaha hein,” commented another user. “Nepo kid was not given in dialogue?” asked another user. Social media users also hailed Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s solid screen presence and acting prowess.

Watch the trailer here:



Ibrahim’s character in Sarzameen

“Sarzameen is an emotional milestone I’ll carry forever. It challenged me in ways I never imagined, not just as an actor, but as a person too. My character is torn between love, loyalty, and truth, and navigating that emotional spectrum was the most intense learning curve,” Ibrahim shared excitement about being a part of the highly anticipated drama.

Speaking about his experience of sharing the screen with Kajol and Prithviraj, Ibrahim added, "It was a treasure trove to see Kajol Ma’am and Prithviraj Sir in action, they are so gracious and effortless in their art, and this pushed me to put my best foot forward. Kayoze too pushed me in all the right ways, he demanded depth, stillness, and vulnerability. I have put my heart and soul into Sarzameen and I hope the audiences enjoy watching the film. Stories like Sarzameen deserve to be seen and felt by everyone, everywhere.”

Directed by the first-time director Kayoze Irani, Sarzameen is expected to be out on JioHotstar on July 25th.



Ibrahim Ali Khan on the work front



Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim made his debut with Nadaaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor; however, the film didn't impress the audience. It sparked a nepotism debate and became the subject of trolling for the cast's average acting.



