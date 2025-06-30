Sarzameen teaser featuring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan has been released, building excitement ahead of its July 25 OTT premiere.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran are all set to headline Dharma Productions' upcoming thriller Sarzameen, whose much-anticipated teaser has just been unveiled. The film, packed with emotion, suspense, and action, will skip theatres and premiere directly on JioHotstar on July 25. In the gripping teaser, Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the role of Major Vijay Menon, a dutiful army officer on a high-risk mission tied to national security. Kajol appears as his emotionally torn yet supportive wife, bringing depth and vulnerability to the story. The biggest surprise, however, is Ibrahim Ali Khan, who makes a powerful impression in his full-fledged role as a young antagonist.

Watch the teaser here:

How does Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ruthless avatar look?

With intense expressions and a commanding presence, Ibrahim’s performance is already drawing attention and praise. Directed by Kayoze Irani and produced by Karan Johar, Sarzameen delves into themes of duty, identity, and sacrifice. It presents a powerful blend of patriotic tension and emotional drama, exploring the often-unseen personal battles of those serving the nation and their families.

What is Sarzameen about?

Though the teaser didn’t reveal much of the plot, it teased a narrative that travels from the tranquil valleys of Kashmir to the heart of high-stakes national operations. With its atmospheric visuals and strong character arcs, Sarzameen promises a deeply engaging experience. According to reports, the film is described as a hard-hitting drama centered around an army officer's determined efforts to fight terrorism in Kashmir. It is touted to be one of the most anticipated OTT releases of the year, with an impressive cast, stirring visuals, and a story rooted in loyalty, conscience, and conflict.

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan was last seen in the film Naadaniyaan, which marked his OTT debut and showcased his acting potential. Kajol’s most recent outing was in the emotional-horror drama Maa, currently running in theatres and receiving praise for her performance. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in the Malayalam hit Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, where he earned acclaim for his impactful role.