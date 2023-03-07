Sarpatta 2: Pa Ranjith announces much-awaited sequel to Arya's boxing drama, fans can’t keep calm

Sarpatta 2/Twitter

Director Pa Ranjith and actor Arya have once again joined hands for the sequel of the much-loved Sarpatta Parambarai. The movie couldn’t release on the big screen because of the Pandemic but still became a hit as soon as it was released on Amazon prime. The director made an official announcement of the movie’s sequel set to go on floors.

On Monday evening, Pa Ranjith shared a poster of the Sarpatta 2 and surprised the audience with the announcement as he wrote, “Kabilan returns For honour and glory #Sarpatta2 Coming soon.” Arya also took to his social media and shared the poster and wrote, “Match பாக்க ready-யா? ரோஷமான ஆங்கில குத்துச்சண்ட Round 2 #Sarpatta2 விரைவில்Is (ready for the match? The fiery English Boxing Round 2 #Sarpatta2 soon)”

The fans couldn’t hold back their excitement as the official announcement for the sequel was made and commented, “yes, such delightful news” another comment read, “This time it is definitely a theatre release” while some fans were wishing them the best, some also wished that this time the plot is free from casteism as they wrote, “Hope Pa Ranjith will not infuse caste this time”

Sarpatta Parambarai starring Arya, Dushara Vijayan, John Kokken, and Santosh Prathap among others revolved around the story of a young man living in the segregated Madra of the 1970s and the challenges that he faces when he decides to revive his boxing career and his clan. The boxing drama showed caste and class-based issues. Director Pa Ranjith has just announced the title while the details about the cast of the film are still awaited. It is yet to be decided if the sequel will get a theatrical release or like the first part, it will release on the OTT platform.

