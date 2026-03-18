Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row: Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms ban on Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt's song, cites limits of free speech

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke was banned after controversy over its lyrics and visuals, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stating that freedom of speech cannot be absolute.

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke has sparked a major controversy soon after its release. The track, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, quickly went viral but also faced strong criticism from the public. Many viewers called its lyrics and visuals inappropriate and offensive, leading to widespread backlash on social media.

Government takes action:

The government imposed a ban on the song because public disputes over it became excessive. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the issue, stating that freedom of speech is important but cannot be absolute. The government established its position through this statement, which declared that content needs to have particular restrictions when it is deemed harmful or offensive to society.

Complaints and legal notice:

The situation became worse after multiple complaints against the song were received. The National Human Rights Commission also took note of the matter and issued a notice. Many groups raised concerns about the impact such content could have, especially on younger audiences and demanded strict action.

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Song removed from platforms:

The online platforms have removed Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke because of the backlash which followed the official intervention. The authorities took this action to manage public dissatisfaction, which was occurring at that time. The authorities demonstrate their capacity to respond rapidly when content violations occur which exceed established limits.

Debate on creative freedom:

The battle between free expression and social duty has been revived because of the ongoing dispute. Artists and filmmakers want their creative work to be unrestricted, but others believe that content must uphold cultural and social standards. This event demonstrates how artists must navigate between expressing themselves through their work and maintaining respect for public feelings during the current online digital environment.