'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke': NCW summons Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and makers amid backlash

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ENTERTAINMENT
NCW has summoned Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, and the makers of KD: The Devil over the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' for being allegedly obscene. The controversy has drawn government attention, public backlash and regulatory action.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and others over the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' from the Kannada film KD: The Devil. The commission acted after the song faced public criticism for being obscene and vulgar.
The NCW sent notices to Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K. Narayana, and director Kiran Kumar. The two parties need to present their song-related documents to NCW on March 24 2026, at 1230 pm. The commission warned that failing to appear could result in further legal action.
The lyrics and visuals of the song contained sexual content, which made them inappropriate. The NCW said it may violate the Information Technology Act, POCSO Act, and other laws protecting public decency. The commission seeks details about the song's release process and its approval.
Social media platforms and viewers of the song rejected it through their intense negative feedback, which they directed at the song. Many people thought the content was unsuitable for all audiences, but particularly for young children. The controversy attracted official interest from organisations such as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
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The Hindi version of the song has been removed from platforms like YouTube. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that 'freedom of speech cannot be absolute' when the content is offensive. The government requested that all online platforms remove the song from their services.