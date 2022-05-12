Sarkaru Vaari Paata Twitter review: Fans hail Mahesh Babu starrer as 'perfect summer blockbuster'

Sarkaru Vaari Paata/Twitter

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Twitter review: Mahesh Babu starrer highly-anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Pata film hit theatres today (May 12). The commercial drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, has been directed by Parasuram Petla. Petla is said to be presenting Mahesh Babu in a never-before-seen mass role. In fact, reports suggest that Mahesh Babu received a stylish makeover for the film, despite the fact that his character has multiple shades.

Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta are jointly producing the film under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. S. Thaman has composed the music for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, as a couple of songs from the movie have become chartbusters already.

Meanwhile, the first reviews from fans and cine-goers have started pouring in on Twitter. Fans are hailing the film as the "perfect summer blockbuster", lauding Mahesh Babu's performance in the film.

"First Half fully entertainment second half @urstrulyMahesh anna Rampage A perfect Summer Blockbuster #SVPMaina #SarkaruVaariPaata," wrote a Twitter user. "Super entertainment movie . #SarkaruVaariPaata full of comedy from #MaheshBabu .Delivered a movie with good message to the society and the people.#SVPMaina #SVP," wrote another. "#SarkaruVaariPaata done with the movie in Germany, Its a outstanding performance done by Mahesh sir.its a trendsetter in mahesh Style fights dialogues love and its a realitymovie with action love comedy drama #svp #SVPMaina #MaheshBabu," tweeted a fan.

Check out some tweets below:

సర్కారు వారి పాట వంద కోట్ల



1st half Love Track+ Mass Tracks KCPD



Brutal Mass Blockbuster Of Year



Earlier, in a bid to promote his film, south star Mahesh Babu participated in the viral #Whatshappening Twitter trend.

In the Twitter video, Mahesh was seen dressed in comfy attire responding to some light-hearted questions like "Describe Sarkaru Vaari Paata in a tweet?". To this, the Telugu superstar said, "I think my fans are going to have a blast this summer."

He was also asked who he would like to follow on the platform to which Mahesh replied that he would want to see his wife Namrata Shirodkar on Twitter, so he could follow her.

Keerthy Suresh of Mahanati fame plays the female lead in this film, and her chemistry with Mahesh Babu is expected to be one of the film's major highlights.