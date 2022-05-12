Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu's actioner full HD movie leaked on Tamilrockers, other torrent sites

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu's much-awaited Telugu action-thriller Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released today with huge fanfare, and the film has already become a victim of online piracy. The film HD print has been leaked on various the sites on internet like Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, and others.

Within hours of the film's release, many sites made the film available for free online streaming and downloading. These platforms are infamous for providing pirated copies of films much before the official OTT release. Earlier, KGF Chapter 2 had become the victim of piracy as it was leaked on several torrent websites. As per the report of bollywoodlife.com, the action-packed entertainer was leaked on several infamous sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and others, while its torrent links were also being shared online. As soon as the news of its leak spread online, cinephiles and fans of Yash urged people to go to theatres to enjoy the film.

Speaking about the film's leading star Mahesh Babu, the actor recently refused to work in Bollywood, saying that they can't afford him, and he doesn't want to waste his time. Later, Mahesh Babu issued a statement after his comment 'Bollywood Cannot Afford Me' went viral. He stated that he loves and respects all languages. His team has issued a press note which clarified that his intention was to tell that he is happy doing Telugu movies. The team also mentioned that the 'Bollywood can't afford me' statement was 'blown out of proportions.'

The statement reads, “Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places."

(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)