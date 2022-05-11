Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu reveals how film's title was chosen

Sarkaru Vaari Paata/Twitter

Mahesh Babu reveals key details about his scenes with Vennela Kishore in one of his recent interviews, he had attended to promote his movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The Murari actor, who discussed a variety of topics during the interview, explained how the title was chosen. "I was at the gym one day when I got a call from Parasuram (director) and was told that there had been rumours that the title Sarkaru Vaari Paata was being considered for my film. It's perfect, let's go with it, I said."

Mahesh Babu also joked that there were so many times when authentic data related to this film was leaked that many people assumed Mahesh was the one leaking information.

Mahesh Babu revealed in the same interview that his scenes with Vennela Kishore will be the commercial drama's main highlights.

"One can't even guess how entertaining those scenes are going to be. Vennela Kishore and my combination scenes will be the movie's pinnacle of entertainment," Mahesh disclosed.

Mahesh also discussed how his eccentricity in Sarkaru Vaari Paata makes him optimistic about the film's outcome.

Meanwhile, while addressing his fans at the film's pre-release event in Hyderabad on May 7, Mahesh Babu had become quite emotional.

Mahesh Babu, who appeared to be very optimistic about the success of his upcoming commercial drama, became emotional when speaking about his fans' devotion to him.

"A lot has changed in the last two years. I've lost some of my closest friends (referring to the death of his brother Ramesh Babu), but your admiration for me has never wavered," Mahesh said as tears streamed down his face.

"I hope your love will stay with me forever," the superstar said, tearfully.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Keerthy Suresh as Mahesh Babu's love interest. The movie is slated for its grand release on May 12.

(With inputs from IANS)