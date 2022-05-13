Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection: Mahesh Babu starrer gets phenomenal opening in USA

Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection/File photo

Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection: South superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata hit the theatres in the USA on May 11, a day ahead of the film's release in India on May 12 and the opening day box office figures from overseas are phenomenal. Mahesh Babu, who made a comeback onscreen after a gap of two years, undoubtedly has a massive fan following in the USA and his fans didn't let him down when Sarkaru Vaari Paata hit theatres. The footfall at the theatres has been tremendous and Sarkaru Vaari Paata emerged as the second choice for moviegoers in the USA, just behind Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As per the latest tweet on the official Twitter handle of FlyHigh Cinemas (one of the USA distributors for SVP), Sarkaaru Vaari Paata touched 1.2 Million+ Gross mark at the USA box office.

Earlier, trade analyst Ramesh Bala had tweeted the box office collection figures of Sarkaru Vaari Paata for May 12. He informed that the film minted $216K in the USA as of May 12 5pm EST. "#SVP USA $216K As of Thursday, May 12th 5 PM EST," wrote Ramesh Bala in a tweet.

Dishing out details of the top five film choice for moviegoers for May 11, Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#USA Top 5 - May 11th :

1. #DoctorStrange 2 - $9,102,016

2. #SarkaruVaariPaata - $952,780

3. #EverthingEverwhereAllAtOnce - $508,470

4. #TheBadGuys - $482,725

5. #SonictheHedgehog2 - $342,017."

As of Thursday, May 12th 5 PM EST — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 12, 2022

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram Petla of Solo and Geetha Govindam fame. It's his first time working with a major star.

Mahesh is also producing Sarkaaru Vaari Paata under his banner G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The action-comedy directed by Parasuram Petla and also starring Keerthy Suresh in the leading role is set for theatrical release worldwide on May 12. It has been jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.