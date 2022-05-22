Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection: Mahesh Babu's film inches closer to Rs 200 crore mark

Sarkaru Vaari Paata/File photo

Starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the leading roles, the latest Telugu blockbuster Sarkaru Vaari Paata refuses to slow down and is marching towards the coveted figure of Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office. Released on May 12 across India, the film has collected Rs 185.60 crores till Friday, May 20.

Taking to his Twitter account on Saturday, May 21, entertainment industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, "#SVP WW Box Office REFUSES to slow down. Week 1 - ₹ 178.50 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 3.47 cr Day 2 - ₹ 3.63 cr Total - ₹ 185.60 cr #MaheshBabu".

#SVP WW Box Office



REFUSES to slow down.



Week 1 - ₹ 178.50 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 3.47 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 3.63 cr

Total - ₹ 185.60 cr#MaheshBabu — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 21, 2022

Earlier, on May 18, Mahesh Babu thanked his fans for all the love and for making the film a blockbuster success. "Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for #SarkaruVaariPaata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always (three folded hands emoji)," Mahesh Babu wrote on his Twitter account.

In a separate tweet, Mahesh Babu also thanked the entire team of the film including the director Parasuram Petla, his co-star Keerthy Suresh and music director Thaman S. "A big thank you to the entire team of #SarkaruVaariPaata, my director @ParasuramPetla for giving me this amazing film, @KeerthyOfficial, producers @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus and @MusicThaman for his incredible music! #SVP will always remain special," read his tweet.

A big thank you to the entire team of #SarkaruVaariPaata, my director @ParasuramPetla for giving me this amazing film, @KeerthyOfficial, producers @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus and @MusicThaman for his incredible music! #SVP will always remain special — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 18, 2022



The film, also produced by the Telugu star under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, has been helmed by Parasuram Petla whose last directorial was Geetha Govindam starring the rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles.