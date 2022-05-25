Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection: Mahesh Babu's film breaches Rs 200 crore mark

Sarkaru Vaari Paata/File photo

Headlined by Mahesh Babu, the Telugu language action-comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office. Sharing the news on its social media accounts, the producers Mythri Movie Makers released a special announcement poster to celebrate the occasion.

The poster, featuring Mahesh Babu's action avatar from the film, reads, "2022 Biggest Grosser in TFI (Regional Film). 200+ crores gross worldwide in 12 days and counting. Summer Sensational blockbuster". It specifically mentions regional film as the film has not been dubbed in any other language.

And the makers are claiming it to be the biggest grossing regional film in Telugu Film Industry, not counting the pan-India Telugu film RRR which has been a mammoth at the worldwide box office collecting over Rs 1100 crores. SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles.



Coming back to Sarkaru Vaari Paataa, the director Parasuram Petla took to his Twitter account to express his gratitude towards the cast, crew, and the audience as he wrote, "Heartfelt Thanks to my hero @urstrulyMahesh garu, Our Beautiful Kalaavathi @KeerthyOfficial, My brother @MusicThaman, Our producers @MythriOfficial @GMBents @14ReelsPlus, Our DOP @madhie1, My Direction team.. #SarkaruVaariPaata #BlockbusterSVP".

"This wouldn’t be even possible without the support of TFI audience who gave us immense love & support since the beginning..", read his subsequent tweet thanking the audience for their continuous support and love.

Mahesh Babu has also co-produced the film under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Apart from him and the leading lady Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Nadhiya and Subbaraju play pivotal roles in the movie. Scheduled to release on January 13 earlier, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and finally hit theatres on May 12.