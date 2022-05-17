Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection: Mahesh Babu's film breaches Rs 150 crore mark in worldwide earnings

Mahesh Babu/Twitter

Sarkari Vaari Paata box office collection: Superstar Mahesh Babu's commercial entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata holds well on Monday. The film indeed is continuing to break many box office records from day one. While several recent films that have been released in the theatres witnessed a solid drop in collections on Monday, that's not the case with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The film accumulated Rs 100 crore+ shares (Rs 100.44 Cr) worldwide in five days, becoming the fastest Telugu movie to attain the mark. This is the fourth consecutive Rs 100 crore+ share movie for Mahesh Babu.

Tade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted Tuesday that Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Pata has garnered good numbers for Monday and shared the film's collection from AP/TS box office.

"#SarkaruVaariPaata AP/TS Box Office

GOOD numbers from working Monday.

Day 1 - ₹ 52.18 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 17.06 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 19.30 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 19.58 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 7.13 cr

Total - ₹ 115.25 cr," he tweeted.

The film's worldwide gross for five days is Rs 160.2 Cr.

Check out trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan's tweet dishing out details of the film's worldwide box office collection:

The Parasuram directorial venture crossed the Rs 30 Cr share mark in Nizam alone. The movie minted Rs 1.86 crore share on its fifth day in Nizam. SVP is the third movie of Mahesh Babu to collect over Rs 30 Cr share in Nizam area.

The film that received unanimous positive talk post-release is continuing to make a strong business. SVP is expected to cash in on the summer holidays and mint big numbers for the next few days.