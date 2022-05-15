Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh's film set to cross $2 million in USA

Sarkaru Vaari Paata/File photo

Starring superstars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the leading roles, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the latest blockbuster from the Telugu film industry to hit the screens worldwide after SS Rajamouli-Jr NTR-Ram Charan's period-action extravaganza RRR. The action-comedy film is doing exceptionally well not just across the nation, but in the overseas market too as it has collected over $1.8 million at the USA box office.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released in the USA on May 11, a day ahead of the film's release in India on May 12, by three overseas film distribution companies namely FlyHigh Cinemas, Shloka Entertainments, and Classics Entertainments. The film is now nearing the $2 million mark in America.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala wrote, "The Superstar winning streak continues..! #BlockBusterSVP #SarkaruVaariPaata Crossed $1.8 million mark Gross mark in the USA", along with sharing the official poster of the announcement.



Talking about its domestic collections, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has already minted over Rs 100 crore in India within just two days of its release. Another film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted on Saturday, May 14, that the film has collected Rs 102.71 crore in India as he wrote, "#SarkaruVaariPaata ENTERS ₹100 cr club in just 2 days. Day 1 - ₹ 75.21 cr Day 2 - ₹ 27.50 cr Total - ₹ 102.71 cr STRONG hold."

STRONG hold. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 14, 2022

The film, also produced by the Telugu star under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, has been helmed by Parasuram Petla whose last directorial was Geetha Govindam starring the rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles.