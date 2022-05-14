Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection day 2: Mahesh Babu's actioner zooms past 100 crore mark

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu's action thriller Sarkaru Vaari Paata crosses the 100-crore mark in two days, and till now the film has earned Rs 120 crores from the worldwide box office.

When it comes to the day 2 collection, the film has earned Rs 48.53 crores from Andra Pradesh and other Telugu states. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted about the day 2 collection and said, "2 Days share 48.53Cr in AP& TS #SVP. DAY- 3 begins on a strong note with Super Solid Advance Bookings. A sensational weekend on cards for the #BlockbusterSVP."

Here's Ramesh Bala's tweet

2 Days share 48.53Cr in AP& TS #SVP



DAY- 3 begins on a strong note with Super Solid Advance Bookings



A sensational weekend on cards for the #BlockbusterSVP #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVPMania @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/7PNihS6sRd — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 14, 2022

When it comes to the overseas collection, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has earned more than $1.50 Million dollars in the USA. As per Censor reports tweet the film has already recovered more than 49% and tweeted, "#SVP holds great on Day 2 despite of being a working day. Single screens packed in ANDHRA... Multiplexes are set on fire in NIZAM. Expect BIG GROWTH on Day 3. Thu Rs 36.9Cr, Fri Rs 11.64 Total AP/TS: Rs 48.5cr.

Here's the tweet

#SVP holds great on Day 2 despite of being a working day. Single screens packed in ANDHRA... Multiplexes are set on fire in NIZAM. Expect BIG GROWTH on Day 3.



Thu 36.9Cr, Fri 11.64 Total AP/TS: 48.5cr.

Recovery Till Now: 49% #SarkaruVaariPaata — Censor Reports (@CensorReports) May 14, 2022

The film's leading star was in the news recently for expressing his views over his Bollywood debut. While promoting his upcoming production Major, Mahesh Babu showed his disinterest in working in Bollywood and said that the Hindi film industry can't afford him.

READ: Mahesh Babu refuses to work in Bollywood, says 'they can't afford me, don't want to waste my time'

Mahesh said, "I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier." Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released in cinemas on Thursday, May 12.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released on Thursday, 12 May.