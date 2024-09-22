Twitter
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: When, where to watch Nani, SJ Suryah-starrer action thriller

Directed by Vivek Athreya and starring Nani and SJ Suryah in the leading roles, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will have its OTT premiere on Netflix from September 26.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 07:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: When, where to watch Nani, SJ Suryah-starrer action thriller
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release
Headlined by Nani and SJ Suryah, the action thriller Saripodhaa Sanivaaram was released in the theatres on August 29 in its original Telugu language and dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil as Surya's Saturday. The film received exceptional reviews from critics and audiences for its brilliant direction, engaging screenplay, outstanding performances, and stellar music.

Now, within a month since its release, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will be streaming on Netflix from September 26 onwards. The OTT giant took to its social media handles on Saturday, September 21, and made the announcement. Sharing the film's poster, it wrote, "Ippati dhaaka @NameisNani rendu kaalle choosaru...moodo kannu choodataniki meeru ready ah? (Until now you have only seen two eyes of @nameissanani...are you ready to see his third eye?) #SaripodhaaSanivaaram is coming to Netflix on 26th September in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi."

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram revolves around Nani's Surya, who is a very calm guy on all days of the week except Saturdays when he unleashes his anger and fights injustices. He ends up clashing with a corrupt police inspector R. Dayanand aka Daya, who brutally attacks innocent people for petty reasons.

The vigilante action thriller is produced by D. V. V. Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainment. It is directed by Vivek Athreya and marks his second consecutive directorial with Nani. The actor and filmmaker had previously collaborated on the 2022 romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki, which featured Nazriya Nazim as the leading lady in her Telugu debut.

Apart from Nani and SJ Suryah, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P. Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma, and Ajay Ghosh. Made in Rs 90 crore as the most expensive film in Nani's career, the action thriller went on to become a commercial success and earned Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide.

READ | This Aamir Khan film was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, won 4 National Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

