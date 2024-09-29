This actress was abandoned by her father, got pregnant with married superstar, was left with Rs 60; now struggles for...

An actor's life may appear flawless on screen, but it takes immense hard work, and dedication, and often involves personal struggles. Today, we’re talking about Sarika, a National Award-winning actress who sacrificed her childhood to support her family from a young age.

Now regarded as one of the top veteran artists in Indian cinema, she has managed to sustain her stardom despite navigating various ups and downs. Her journey reflects her incredible resilience and talent.

Was abandoned by father

Sarika was born in New Delhi to a family of Marathi and Rajput descent. Her father abandoned the family when she was very young, leaving her to become the breadwinner. Due to her need to work, she was unable to attend school.

Started working at 5

According to media reports, Sarika took on the responsibility of supporting her family and became the sole breadwinner at just 5 years old. As a child artist, she appeared in several successful films, including Majhli Didi, Hamraaz, and Satyakam. As an adult, she made her debut with Rajshri Productions' Geet Gaata Chal, and by the age of 15, she had already become a star.

Got pregnant with married superstar

In the late 70s to mid-80s, Sarika became popular for her performances in films. Media reports suggest that she and Kamal Haasan became romantically involved during this time, and Sarika became pregnant while he was still married to Vani Ganapathy. Their relationship faced significant criticism, leading to a backlash against Sarika. The couple married in 1988 and welcomed two daughters, Shruti in 1986 and Akshara in 1991. However, a few years after Akshara's birth, they separated, and their divorce was finalized in 2004.

In an interview, Sarika revealed that during the lockdown, she faced financial challenges, earning less than ₹3,000 from her theatre performances. While speaking to News 18, she said, “Lockdown happened and the money ran out, so where do you go? You go back to acting because in theatre you just get like ₹2000-2700 and you can’t do anything so this is why I was not at all there. It was a very conscious decision but I thought it would be for a year but it turned out to be five years. Those were great five years."

