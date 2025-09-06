Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sargun Mehta turns 37: A look at her inspiring journey from television star to queen of Punjabi cinema

Happy Birthday Sargun Mehta! From television hits to becoming the reigning queen of Punjabi cinema, the actress and producer has carved a remarkable journey. With films like Qismat and Surkhi Bindi and her production ventures, she continues to shine as an icon of talent, vision, and style.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 06:17 PM IST

Sargun Mehta turns 37: A look at her inspiring journey from television star to queen of Punjabi cinema
Sargun Mehta, one of the most beloved faces in Indian entertainment, celebrates her birthday today. Known for her versatility, charm, and dedication, she has carved a unique space for herself in both television and Punjabi cinema. From being a household name on the small screen to becoming a powerhouse performer and producer, Sargun’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

From Television to Punjabi Cinema

Sargun Mehta first captured hearts with her memorable roles in Hindi television shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Phulwa, and Balika Vadhu. Her natural acting style, relatable characters, and infectious energy quickly made her a favourite among audiences. However, she didn’t stop there. Sargun transitioned to Punjabi films, where she emerged as one of the most successful leading ladies.

Queen of Punjabi Cinema

In Punjabi cinema, Sargun Mehta is a true icon. Movies like Angrej, Love Punjab, Qismat, and Surkhi Bindi showcased her exceptional range as an actress. She effortlessly balances commercial appeal with strong, emotional performances. Her on-screen chemistry with co-stars like Ammy Virk and Gurnam Bhullar has earned her immense popularity and multiple awards.

A Producer with Vision

Beyond acting, Sargun Mehta has also made her mark as a producer. Alongside her husband, actor Ravi Dubey, she co-founded Dreamiyata Entertainment. Together, they have ventured into creating impactful stories for television and digital platforms, proving that Sargun is not just a star but also a visionary storyteller.

A Style and Cultural Icon

Sargun is admired not just for her acting skills but also for her vibrant personality, impeccable fashion sense, and strong connection with her fans. She represents the modern Indian woman, independent, talented, and deeply rooted in her cultural identity.

As Sargun Mehta turns a year older, her journey continues to inspire aspiring actors and filmmakers. From television screens to Punjabi cinema halls, and now as a producer shaping stories, she truly embodies versatility and passion. Here’s wishing the powerhouse performer a very Happy Birthday and continued success in every endeavour.

ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS

