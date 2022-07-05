Sargun Mehta talks about Aamir Khan’s Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha

Credit: Aamir Khan productions-Sargun Mehta/Instagram

Aamir Khan recently made headlines for his Punjabi accent after the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was released. His Punjabi accent became the topic of discussion as it disappointed netzines. Now Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta has reacted to the same and expressed her views.

While speaking to India.com the actress said nobody could have understood if Aamir would have said it in pure Punjabi. “If the superstar next does a Bengali film and use too much of Bengali words, then we’ll be not able to understand it. Aamir Khan sir is not a Punjabi and he has taken up a role. Actors are supposed to take versatile roles. I can say that he could have done a bit better but jitna bhi unhone kia hain bahot kaam and mehnat lagti hain sirf utna karne mein bhi,” she said.

Recently, while interacting with some creators, Laal Singh Chaddha actor revealed that he was 'heartbroken' when the girl he liked left the country. However, the mystery first love of Aamir during that time was unaware of the actor`s feelings towards her.

"This was the time when I used to play tennis, she was also in the same club with me, and one fine day I found out that she left the country with her family. I was very heartbroken, and the tricky part is that she doesn`t know," rued Aamir.

However, he mentioned that if there was one good thing that happened from the departure of the girl, it was that he became a great tennis player, performing even in 'state-level championships.'

"Bas Ek hi cheez achi Hui ki main bohot accha tennis player ban Gaya, later after some years, I played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion," recalled the actor. In addition, the mysterious girl in Aamir's life is still a very close friend to him. However, according to the actor, she is oblivious about Aamir`s unrequited feelings and how crestfallen he was after she left. Meanwhile, the brand new song of Aamir Khan's 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' sung by the legendary Arijit Singh, has received a lot of praise and appreciation from all over the world owing to its nostalgic lyrics.