HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sargun Mehta strongly denies pregnancy rumours with husband Ravi Dubey: 'Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news'

TV actress Sargun Mehta denied rumours of being pregnant with husband Ravi Dubey’s child, calling the reports false on Instagram and asking fans and media to stop spreading baseless news.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 07:25 PM IST

Sargun Mehta strongly denies pregnancy rumours with husband Ravi Dubey: 'Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news'
TV actress Sargun Mehta has reacted to recent rumours that she is pregnant with her husband Ravi Dubey's child. Recent social media posts and news reports during the last few days announced that the couple was expecting their first child. Yet Sargun has now established that the news reports are not true. She used her Instagram account to post about the news, which she described as completely unfounded. She mocked the reports because they claimed she had been pregnant for two years. That's one long pregnancy, she wrote to demonstrate how absurd the rumours were.

The actor requested that fans and media outlets verify information before disseminating news about her. She wrote, 'News apparently knows before us about our pregnancy STOP IT KINDLY.' The actress explained that people should contact her or Ravi directly for information instead of writing incorrect news articles about them.

Her Instagram Story contained her mocking the circulating false information. She asked questions like where the supposed children are and how fast she was giving birth. The actress declared that she and Ravi do not know about this alleged pregnancy.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda fly off to Udaipur for their wedding? Duo spotted at Hyderabad airport

About Sargun and Ravi:

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are one of the popular couples on Indian TV. The couple first met during their work on 12/24 Karol Bagh and they later married on December 7 2013. The couple frequently appears together in television shows and films and at public functions. Sargun and Ravi only share details about their personal life because people spread false information about them. The couple needs people to stop spreading false rumours about their pregnancy after Sargun sent her most recent message.

