Sargun Mehta opens up on male-dominated industry, says 'they thought they were taking me for a ride'

Popular actress and producer Sargun Mehta, who won millions of hearts with her talent, talked about her experience of working in an industry that’s predominantly ruled by men. The actress said that some people take you lightly for being a woman.

As per the Hindustan Times report, the actress stated, “sometimes you are taken lightly. But I try and see it as a good thing. When they thought I didn’t know anything and they thought they were taking me for a ride, I knew a little more. I had done my research and therefore took them up by surprise. And that’s how I win. I strongly believe everything that you feel is your weak point, should be turned the other way around to make it your strength. So when they take you lightly, you can take them for a ride.”

Sargun, who is also the producer of the shows Udariyaan and Swaran Ghar, said even things are the same for men also. She said, “Maybe in a different way but they face challenges on the way. The reason is, we live in a world where people cannot see you win.”

Earlier, while speaking to India.com the actress spoke about Aamir Khan’s accent in Laal Singh Chaddha, “If the superstar next does a Bengali film and uses too much of Bengali words, then we’ll be not able to understand it. Aamir Khan sir is not a Punjabi and he has taken up a role. Actors are supposed to take versatile roles. I can say that he could have done a bit better but jitna bhi unhone kia hain bahot kaam and mehnat lagti hain sirf utna karne mein bhi,” she said. Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

After this, Aamir responded to Mehta and other netizens' criticism over his accent in the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer and stated, "Woh trailer mein aadha dikhta hai na? The trailer is of 2 minutes, and our film is 2.30 hours long. So it would be better if you can judge these aspects after watching the film."

