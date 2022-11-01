Sardar box office collection: Karthi starrer spy thriller inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Sardar/File photo

The Tamil language spy thriller Karthi, starring Karthi in the double roles of an ex-RAW officer Chandrabose aka Sardar and his son Vijaya Prakash as a police inspector, was released in the cinemas on October 21, ahead of the extended festive weekend. The movie received a thunderous response from the critics and moviegoers who called it a 'blockbuster Diwali release'.

Now, after its successful second weekend, the PS Mithran directorial is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore weekend. On Monday, October 31, entertainment trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account and informed that the film has grossed Rs 85 crore worldwide, along with sharing the announcement poster.

Apart from Karthi, Sardar also features Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Laila, and Munishkanth in pivotal roles. Ananya Panday's father Chunky Panday, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday on September 26, also makes his Tamil cinema debut with this film, which was also dubbed in Telugu.

After the film's huge success, Karthi and PS Mithran announced Sardar 2 at the success meet on Tuesday, October 25 in Chennai. The makers also unveiled the announcement teaser for the sequel, which went viral on YouTube instantly. The production banner Prince Pictures shared the video on their social media handles with the caption, "Once a spy, always a spy! Mission starts soon! #Sardar2".

Sardar is Karthi's third theatrical release this year with an added voiceover role in Kamal Haasan's actioner Vikram. The actor was first seen in the masala film Viruman, which hit the theatres in August and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year with a collection of around Rs 60 crore.



READ | Sardar Twitter review: Moviegoers call Karthi starrer spy thriller 'blockbuster Diwali release'

He was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 portraying the character of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. The film has earned more than Rs 450 crore at the box office. Along with Karthi, the multi-starrer also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha among others.