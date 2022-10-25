Sardar box office collection day 4: Karthi starrer actioner shows massive jump on Diwali, collects Rs 31 crore

Sardar

Sardar box office collections day 4: Karthi starrer spy-thriller Sardar started on a slow note, but till Monday, it became the first choice of moviegoers. On the occasion of Diwali, Sardar witness a major boom in the collection, and on Monday it collected Rs 10.25 crores. As per the report of Box Office Worldwide, the film earned Rs 6 crores on Friday, Rs 7 crores on Saturday, Rs 8 crores on Sunday, and Rs 10.25 on Monday. Till now, Saradar has collected Rs 31.25 crores

The film showed nothing but stable growth at the box office. On a festive day, Sardar showcased a leap that certified the fact that in comparison to Sivakarthikeyan's Prince, Sardar has won the box office race.

Featuring Karthi in the double roles of an ex-RAW officer Chandrabose aka Sardar and his son Vijaya Prakash as a police inspector, the Tamil spy thriller Sardar was released in the theatres on October 21, as a pre-festival release. The film received tremendous reviews from moviegoers who called it a 'blockbuster Diwali film'.

Apart from Karthi, Sardar, the Tamil film which was also released in Telugu, also features Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Laila, and Munishkanth in pivotal roles. Ananya Panday's father Chunky Panday, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday on September 26, also makes his Tamil cinema debut with this film.

Sardar is Karthi's third theatrical release this year with an added voiceover role in Kamal Haasan's actioner Vikram. The actor was first seen in the masala film Viruman, which hit the theatres in August and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year with a collection of around Rs 60 crore.

He was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 portraying the character of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. The film has earned more than Rs 450 crore at the box office. Along with Karthi, the multi-starrer also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha among others.