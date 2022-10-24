Sardar box office collection day 3: Karthi's spy thriller likely to earn Rs 19.23 crore in opening weekend

Sardar/File photo

Featuring Karthi in the double roles of an ex-RAW officer Chandrabose aka Sardar and his son Vijaya Prakash as a police inspector, the Tamil spy thriller Sardar was released in the theatres on October 21, as a pre-festival release. The film received tremendous reviews from moviegoers who called it 'a blockbuster Diwali film'.

According to the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, the spy thriller is seeing continuous growth in its box office collections. Sardar took a decent opening of Rs 4.35 crore, collected Rs 6.98 crore on its second day, and as per early estimates, has earned Rs 7.90 crore on the third day, taking the opening weekend total to Rs 19.23 crore.

Apart from Karthi, Sardar, the Tamil film which was also released in Telugu, also features Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Laila, and Munishkanth in pivotal roles. Ananya Panday's father Chunky Panday, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday on September 26, also makes his Tamil cinema debut with this film.

The PS Mithran directorial also clashed with Sivakarhikeyan starrer romantic drama Prince. Directed by Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame, the comedy film earned around Rs 16.85 crore in its opening weekend, as per the same portal. Karthi's film raced ahead of Sivakarthikeyan's film on Sunday.



READ | Sardar Twitter review: Moviegoers call Karthi starrer spy thriller 'blockbuster Diwali release'

Sardar is Karthi's third theatrical release this year with an added voiceover role in Kamal Haasan's actioner Vikram. The actor was first seen in the masala film Viruman, which hit the theatres in August and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year with a collection of around Rs 60 crore.

He was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 portraying the character of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. The film has earned more than Rs 450 crore at the box office. Along with Karthi, the multi-starrer also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha among others.