Sardar box office collection day 2: Karthi starrer spy thriller estimated to earn Rs 10.35 crore

Sardar/Twitter

The Tamil spy thriller Sardar, starring Karthi in the double roles of an ex-RAW officer Chandrabose aka Sardar and his son Vijaya Prakash as a police inspector, was released in the theatres on October 21 and received overwhelming reviews from the audience and the critics who applauded the film for its plot line and performances.

The film has collected Rs 10.35 crore in its two days of release, as per the early box office estimates. According to the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, the spy thriller film saw growth on its second day earning Rs 6 crore as per the early estimates taking the two-day collection to Rs 10.35 crore.

Apart from Karthi, Sardar, the Tamil film which was also released in Telugu, also features Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Laila and Munishkanth in pivotal roles. Ananya Panday's father Chunky Panday, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday on September 26, also makes his Tamil cinema debut with this film.

The PS Mithran directorial also clashed with Sivakarhikeyan starrer romantic drama Prince. Directed by Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame, the comedy film has earned around Rs 12 crore in two days, as per the same portal. It will be an interesting battle to see how the two films perform in the days ahead.



Sardar is Karthi's third theatrical release this year with an added voiceover role in Kamal Haasan's actioner Vikram. The actor was first seen in the masala film Viruman, which hit the theatres in August and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year with a collection of around Rs 60 crore.

He was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 portraying the character of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. The film has earned more than Rs 450 crore at the box office. Along with Karthi, the multi-starrer also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha among others.