Sardar box office collection day 1: Karthi starrer spy thriller estimated to earn Rs 3.7 crore

Featuring Suriya's brother Karthi in the dual roles of an ex-RAW officer Chandrabose aka Sardar and a cop Vijaya Prakash, the Tamil spy thriller Sardar was released in the theaters on Friday, October 21 as a festive release starting the Diwali weekend. The movie received rave reviews from the moviegoers with the majority of them calling it 'a blockbuster'.

However, the same reviews didn't result in great box office numbers on the first day. As per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, Sardar, which was also released in Telugu, collected Rs 3.7 crore. The report also stated that the Tamil film had an overall 27.51% occupancy in the theaters with the maximum being in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry.

The PS Mithran directorial also clashed with Sivakarhikeyan starrer romantic drama Prince, which also had estimated earnings of Rs 5 crore on its opening day, as per the same portal. The latter, directed by Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame, follows the hilarious drama that unravels when Sivakarthikeyan's character of a teacher falls in love with a British teacher, essayed by Maria Riaboshapka, while working together at the same school.



Sardar is Karthi's third theatrical release this year with an added voiceover role in Kamal Haasan's actioner Vikram. The actor was first seen in the masala film Viruman, which hit the theatres in August and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year with a collection of around Rs 60 crore.

He was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 portraying the character of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. The film has earned more than Rs 450 crore at the box office. Along with Karthi, the multi-starrer also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha among others.