Sara Tendulkar steals spotlight in pink saree at brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding; her dance from Sangeet ceremony goes viral; Watch

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok Wedding: Sara Tendulkar has always slayed in high fashion and yet again in her brother, Arjun Tendulkar's, wedding she has outshined everybody in a pink saaree as she looks radiant and charming in the light hue.

Sara Tendulkar shone in pink saree at brother's wedding while her dance at sangeet went viral

Her dance from Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok sangeet function where she wore a bandhni lehenga has also gone viral.