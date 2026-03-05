FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sara Tendulkar steals spotlight in pink saree at brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding; her dance from Sangeet ceremony goes viral; Watch

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok Wedding: Sara Tendulkar has always slayed in high fashion and yet again in her brother, Arjun Tendulkar's, wedding she has outshined everybody in a pink saaree as she looks radiant and charming in the light hue. 

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 02:59 PM IST

Her dance from  Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok sangeet function where she wore a bandhni lehenga has also gone viral. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

