Sara Tendulkar sizzles in bodycon dress as she poses for international clothing brand, pics go VIRAL

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, keeps sharing her pictures and videos on her Instagram account. With 1.6 million followers, she is one of the most famous star kids on the block.

After sharing the promotional video for an international clothing brand on Tuesday, Sara took to her Instagram account on Wednesday and dropped gorgeous pictures from the same video. Sara can be seen wearing a short mustard-coloured bodycon dress, while she poses for the cameras. She looks extremely beautiful in the three photos that she shared with her fans and well-wishers.

Popular YouTuber Prajakta Koli was among the first ones to comment on Sara's photos as she wrote, "Omg you're so gorgeous" with eyes filled with heart emoji, while singer Kanika Kapoor dropped fire emojis below the post. Sara's fans were also impressed with her pictures, as they dropped hearts emojis and replied with comments such as, "Nice outfit looking fabulous", "Cuteness overload", and "looking so pretty".



Sara is rumoured to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill, who is a right-handed opening batsman. After impressing cricket lovers with his performance with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, Shubman made his international debut for senior men's team in 2019. Sara and Shubhman have not confirmed their relationship in the public yet.

In the promotional video that Sara had shared on Tuesday, actor Banita Sandhu and Ahan Shetty's girlfiend Tania Shroff are also seen modeling for the clothing brand 'Self-Portrait'. Banita Sandhu was recently seen in the critically acclaimed film 'Sardar Udham' alongside Vicky Kaushal.