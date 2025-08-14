Twitter
Sara Tendulkar’s pics with Arjun Tendulkar's fiance Saaniya Chandok go viral, they know each other from...

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, is now engaged to Saaniya Chandok. But who is Saaniya Chandok? What is the relation between Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok?

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

Sara Tendulkar’s pics with Arjun Tendulkar's fiance Saaniya Chandok go viral, they know each other from...
Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok (Image credit: Instagram)

TRENDING NOW

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, is now engaged to Saaniya Chandok, who serves as Designated Partner and Director at the Mumbai-based pet nutrition and welfare firm Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP. According to media reports, Arjun was engaged to Saaniya in a private family and close-friends-only function, earlier this week. 

Saaniya is also the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai -- the chairman of the Graviss Group. The Ghai family heads an organisation with ventures such as the famous Kwality ice cream, the Brooklyn Creamery, and the upscale InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive, as per a report by Hindustan Times. 

Close friends with Sachin's daughter, Sara

As well as being a Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa, an Instagram post by the company indicates that Saaniya is also the founder of the company. She studied and graduated from the London School of Economics. According to the post, Saaniya received a Veterinary Technician diploma from the Worldwide Veterinary Service in late 2024.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

 

Eagle-eyed netizens also discovered Sara's pictures with Saaniya -- one in which Sachin Tendulkar's daughter was seen clicking slefies alongside Saaniya during a trip to Jaipur. She was also spotted attending IPL matches with Saaniya. According to multiple media reports, the intimate ceremony was strictly restricted to close family and friends, with neither family having released an official statement on the event. 

 

 

