Sara Tendulkar's earnings from Instagram will leave you stunned, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter's net worth is...

Sara Tendulkar, the eldest child of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Dr Anjali Tendulkar, has carved her own identity as a model, wellness entrepreneur, and nutritionist. Born on October 12, 1997, she is a London-educated nutritionist with a Master's in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. She's also a director at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, focusing on sports, health, and education initiatives. Sara has been making waves on the internet with over 7.4 million followers on Instagram, and her social media presence is paying off handsomely.

According to reports by Etimes, Sara reportedly earns between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per Instagram post, placing her among the country’s highest-paid influencers. Her net worth is estimated to be between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore, with income streams from brand endorsements, modelling, and her online store, Sara Planners, which sells customised diaries and planners. She's partnered with notable brands like Ajio Luxe, and Laneige among others.

Recently, she was selected to be the Indian face of Tourism Australia's global "$130 million" campaign, "Come and Say G'day," which launched in 2025. "There is something about Australia that keeps calling me back. I have always felt so welcomed. I am touched and excited to be able to share a slice of the unforgettable memories I have made Down Under in Tourism Australia's Come and say G'day campaign. From the bustling cities to the relaxing beaches and curious wildlife, I know that travellers in India will be captivated by the diversity and warmth Australia has to offer. Whether it's going surfing, snorkelling, eating amazing food, or the coffee culture, the memories I have made on a holiday in Australia are the souvenirs I take back home with me," she said, according to ANI.

Besides this, she is the founder of Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar in Andheri, Mumbai, which combines mindful movement, holistic wellness, and strength training. She recently celebrated her 28th birthday with an intimate bash in Mumbai, surrounded by close friends and family, including her brother Arjun Tendulkar and his fiancée Saaniya Chandhok.