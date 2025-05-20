Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar and Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi have reportedly broken up. The news about their love affair was making rounds on the internet just a few days back and now this update has shocked everyone. Recently, rumours about their relationship were igniting the internet and it was reported that a new Bollyood love story is brewing up. However, now the talks about their breakup have upset their fans. The two have been seen together multiple times in the recent past. Siddhant was previously said to have dated Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar and Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi have reportedly broken up. The news about their love affair was making rounds on the internet just a few days back and now this update has shocked everyone. Recently, rumours about their relationship were igniting the internet and it was reported that a new Bollyood love story is brewing up. However, now the talks about their breakup have upset their fans. The two have been seen together multiple times in the recent past. Siddhant was previously said to have dated Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Sara Tendulkar Siddhant Chaturvedi broke up?

What is more shocking is that the relationship between them ended after they both met each other's families. It is believed that Siddhant ended the relationship. It was also believed that the two would marry soon as sparks between them were firing too much. According to a ETimes report, a source close to the couple said, “The two have broken up recently. The decision has been taken by Siddhant. The two had even met each other's families. But we dont know what the reason behind their breakup is. However, the news of their breakup came only after the two met the families of each other. So, nothing concrete can be said as of now.”

Past relationships of Sara Siddhant

Siddhant was linked up with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and broke up last year and Sara Tendulkar was said to have dated cricketer Shubhman Gill. However, the Indian batsman rejected this calling it a rumour and said that he was focusing on his profession at the time and dating no one.

Siddhant Chaturvedi last seen in Yudhra which crashed on the box office and did not get notice. The actor will now work on Dhadak 2 and Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling.