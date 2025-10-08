Sara Khan marries Krish Pathak: Everything you need to know about actor-producer; from corporate employee to TV star

Television actress Sara Khan has married actor-producer Krish Pathak in a court ceremony on October 6, 2025. Here's everything you need to know about Krish, from his background to his career in the entertainment industry.

Who is Krish Pathak?

Krish Pathak, 32, is an actor and producer who has made a mark in Indian television. He has appeared in shows like P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke (2016) and Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar (2022), and also featured in the music video Jiyun Kaise (2020).

Coming from a family with a strong entertainment legacy, Krish is the son of actor Sunil Lahiri, famous for portraying Lakshman in the epic TV series Ramayan. Before stepping into the limelight, Krish worked in the corporate sector, later transitioning to acting and production. His talent and dedication quickly earned him recognition in the industry.

In April 2025, Krish collaborated with Sara Khan on the music video Darr Darr Jau, produced under Sara’s label, Sara Khan Creations. The project reflected their growing bond, both professionally and personally.

From dating to marriage

Krish and Sara first connected through a dating app in 2024. Sara revealed that she felt an immediate connection when she saw Krish’s profile, and both were clear about wanting a serious relationship.

The couple formalised their union on October 6, 2025, in a private court ceremony. Sara described the moment as giving her 'goosebumps and butterflies,' emphasising the strong emotional connection they share. Looking ahead, the couple is planning a grand wedding celebration in December 2025, blending their cultural traditions. Sara expressed her excitement, saying, 'Two hearts, two cultures, one forever.'

Krish Pathak’s journey from a corporate professional to a celebrated actor-producer, combined with his personal bond with Sara Khan, paints the picture of a modern, talented, and grounded personality. Their union is now celebrated by fans across the country.