Sara Arjun’s father Raj Arjun opens up on her film journey amid Dhurandhar buzz: Says 'she held my soul'

Raj Arjun spoke about his strong bond with Sara Arjun and how he guides her career. Amid Dhurandhar 2 buzz, he shared that family support and the right guidance are key to her growth as an actor.

Dhurandhar 2 is in the news for its strong performances and audience reactions. Amid this buzz, actress Sara Arjun’s father, Raj Arjun, has spoken about their relationship and her journey in films.

A close father-daughter relationship:

Raj Arjun disclosed his deep connection with Sara through his statement. He said he is always involved in her life and career. He serves as her father, who guides her to remain on track while maintaining her grounded state. He also mentioned that he makes many important decisions related to her work to protect her and help her grow in the right direction.

Guiding her career:

Raj possesses deep knowledge about the film industry because he works as an actor. He said he helps Sara choose the right projects and supports her at every step. He wants her to develop her skills through her own life experiences. He believes that balance is important so that she can grow both as a person and as an actor.

Proud parents moment:

Sara has been receiving recognition for her performance in the movie Dhurandhar 2. Raj shared that the family felt very proud after watching her performance. He wants his daughter to achieve her greatest potential because he loves her as any parent would.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: After paid previews were cancelled, Aditya Dhar worked late until 2:30 a.m: 'That kind of dedication is rare'

Film gains attention:

Dhurandhar 2, which features Ranveer Singh, has become one of the most popular films in current discussions. The film has achieved success because stories about the actors and their personal lives have captured the fans' interest. Raj Arjun's statements demonstrate the vital role family support plays in helping young actors achieve their goals. The film industry needs his guidance to build her career, which Sara develops through her dedicated efforts.