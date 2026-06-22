FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Comparing savings account interest rates can help you plan your earnings

Comparing savings account interest rates can help you plan your earnings

Pankaj Tripathi's brother allegedly beaten with sticks in Bihar village; one arrested

Pankaj Tripathi's brother allegedly beaten with sticks in Bihar village

Sara Ali Khan shares rare pic of ‘OG legends’ Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore; reunion goes viral: ‘Best actors mere bagal mein’

Sara Ali Khan shares rare pic of ‘OG legends’ Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan shares rare pic of ‘OG legends’ Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore; reunion goes viral: ‘Best actors mere bagal mein’

Sara Ali Khan shared a rare photo of Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore together during a theatre outing, calling them her 'OG legends' and the post quickly went viral.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 03:00 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan shares rare pic of ‘OG legends’ Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore; reunion goes viral: ‘Best actors mere bagal mein’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sara Ali Khan shared a heartwarming family moment as she brought her mother, Amrita Singh and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, together during a theatre outing, calling them her 'OG legends.' The rare pictures quickly grabbed attention as Sara celebrated three generations of strong performers in one frame.

A special theatre outing with family

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to post images from a theatre visit with her mother, Amrita Singh and grandma Sharmila Tagore. A collage of selfies, one with Sharmila Tagore and another with Amrita Singh, depicting the family having fun in the auditorium, was included in the post.

Untitled design 2026 06 22T144333 974

Sara provided a heartfelt description for the photos, describing it as 'theatre time with my OG legends' and complimenting the two women as the 'best actors' seated next to her. She expressed her love for their cinematic legacy in a lighthearted and loving statement.

Also read: Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay’s 52nd birthday: PM Modi, Kamal Haasan and Nayanthara pour wishes

Family ties and Bollywood legacy

In 1991, Amrita Singh wed Sharmila Tagore's son, actor Saif Ali Khan. After 13 years of marriage, the pair later divorced in 2004. Both families have remained friendly and have continued to co-parent Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan in spite of the divorce.

Sara and Ibrahim have frequently discussed the love and support they receive from both of their families throughout the years. Amrita Singh is still known for her powerful roles in movies, and Sharmila Tagore is still one of the most revered veterans of Indian cinema.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Comparing savings account interest rates can help you plan your earnings
Comparing savings account interest rates can help you plan your earnings
Pankaj Tripathi's brother allegedly beaten with sticks in Bihar village; one arrested
Pankaj Tripathi's brother allegedly beaten with sticks in Bihar village
Sara Ali Khan shares rare pic of ‘OG legends’ Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore; reunion goes viral: ‘Best actors mere bagal mein’
Sara Ali Khan shares rare pic of ‘OG legends’ Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore
Mahua Moitra to face legal heat? Rebel Trinamool MPs to file defamation suit over 'Rs 40 crore bribe' comment
Mahua Moitra to face legal heat? Rebel TMC MPs to file suit over Rs 40 cr remark
UK PM Keir Starmer resigns, calls for new leader's selection; this is what he said
Keir Starmer steps down as UK Prime Minister, issues statement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement