Sara Ali Khan shares rare pic of ‘OG legends’ Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore; reunion goes viral: ‘Best actors mere bagal mein’

Sara Ali Khan shared a rare photo of Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore together during a theatre outing, calling them her 'OG legends' and the post quickly went viral.

Sara Ali Khan shared a heartwarming family moment as she brought her mother, Amrita Singh and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, together during a theatre outing, calling them her 'OG legends.' The rare pictures quickly grabbed attention as Sara celebrated three generations of strong performers in one frame.

A special theatre outing with family

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to post images from a theatre visit with her mother, Amrita Singh and grandma Sharmila Tagore. A collage of selfies, one with Sharmila Tagore and another with Amrita Singh, depicting the family having fun in the auditorium, was included in the post.

Sara provided a heartfelt description for the photos, describing it as 'theatre time with my OG legends' and complimenting the two women as the 'best actors' seated next to her. She expressed her love for their cinematic legacy in a lighthearted and loving statement.

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Family ties and Bollywood legacy

In 1991, Amrita Singh wed Sharmila Tagore's son, actor Saif Ali Khan. After 13 years of marriage, the pair later divorced in 2004. Both families have remained friendly and have continued to co-parent Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan in spite of the divorce.

Sara and Ibrahim have frequently discussed the love and support they receive from both of their families throughout the years. Amrita Singh is still known for her powerful roles in movies, and Sharmila Tagore is still one of the most revered veterans of Indian cinema.