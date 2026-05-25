Sara Ali Khan recalls her 'mindless eating' phase, says she ate 2 pizzas and 3 brownies daily before 45 kg weight loss

Sara Ali Khan recalled her college days in New York, revealing she used to eat pizzas and brownies daily before her major 45 kg weight loss transformation ahead of her Bollywood debut.

Sara Ali Khan recently talked about her eating habits during her college days in New York before her dramatic 45 kg weight loss transformation. The actress revealed that her lifestyle once revolved around pizzas, brownies, and what she described as 'mindless eating' before she entered Bollywood.

Sara recalls her unhealthy eating phase:

In a talk with Curly Tales, Sara said that when she was studying in New York, she kept eating junk food, sort of without thinking about nutrition or fitness much. She mentioned that she would usually order two medium pizzas almost every day and the deals felt like they were easier on the budget, so she went for it.

To explain the habit, Sara said a large pizza used to cost more than two medium pizzas, and there was always some kind of discount on the second one. She laughed and said she figured she was saving money, but 'I didn’t do the math properly', because it somehow also brought in big weight gain.

‘Three brownies for breakfast’: