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Sara Ali Khan recalls her 'mindless eating' phase, says she ate 2 pizzas and 3 brownies daily before 45 kg weight loss

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Sara Ali Khan recalls her 'mindless eating' phase, says she ate 2 pizzas and 3 brownies daily before 45 kg weight loss

Sara Ali Khan recalled her college days in New York, revealing she used to eat pizzas and brownies daily before her major 45 kg weight loss transformation ahead of her Bollywood debut.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 25, 2026, 05:37 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan recalls her 'mindless eating' phase, says she ate 2 pizzas and 3 brownies daily before 45 kg weight loss
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Sara Ali Khan recently talked about her eating habits during her college days in New York before her dramatic 45 kg weight loss transformation. The actress revealed that her lifestyle once revolved around pizzas, brownies, and what she described as 'mindless eating' before she entered Bollywood.

Sara recalls her unhealthy eating phase:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In a talk with Curly Tales, Sara said that when she was studying in New York, she kept eating junk food, sort of without thinking about nutrition or fitness much. She mentioned that she would usually order two medium pizzas almost every day and the deals felt like they were easier on the budget, so she went for it.

To explain the habit, Sara said a large pizza used to cost more than two medium pizzas, and there was always some kind of discount on the second one. She laughed and said she figured she was saving money, but 'I didn’t do the math properly', because it somehow also brought in big weight gain.

‘Three brownies for breakfast’:

Sara Ali Khan also mentioned that back in her college days, her breakfast was basically three chocolate chip brownies. She said she used to eat them up while still walking from the cafeteria to class, like no big deal. Later, she looked back on it as a kind of 'mindless eating' phase, where she really didn't pay much attention to those not-so-healthy food habits.

Also read: 'He picked me up': Anoushka Shankar opens up about an uncomfortable fan encounter and past trauma

Sara’s 45 kg transformation:

Before making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan went through a huge fitness shift and, reportedly, lost nearly 45 kg. With routine workouts, strict diet tweaks and disciplined habits, she basically reshaped her whole lifestyle, like for real.

Over the years, Sara has often talked about her fitness journey, her self-control, and the real struggle of managing weight. Her newest revelation has surprised fans again, showing how much different her life looked earlier, before she became one of Bollywood’s popular fitness role models.

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