Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Sara Ali Khan opens up on playing grandmom Sharmila Tagore in her biopic, says 'she is so....'

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan is the son of Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

Sara Ali Khan opens up on playing grandmom Sharmila Tagore in her biopic, says 'she is so....'
Credit: File photo

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who won hearts with her debut film Kedarnath starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recently opened up about playing her grandmother Sharmila Tagore in her biopic.

For the unversed, Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. Her grandmother Sharmila is the wife of late Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The Love Aaj Kal actress recently appeared on Roposo Live where she was asked if she could play her grandmother on screen.

Sara said, “She's so graceful. I don't know if I'm graceful.” Sara added: "I speak to badi amma (grandmother) quite a lot, but I don't think I've actually spent much time speaking to her about her career as such. There are so many other things. She's so well-read, interested in current events, and has a great sense of general knowledge. She's such a classy lady and she's had such a life. She has world views and we've spent so much more time talking about that than actually her craft, which I think I should."

On the work front, Sara was last seen in alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. She will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s next. Recently, Sara Ali Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Janhvi Kapoor, and she revealed a major mystery related to her dating rumours. "I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don`t know the level of your friendship today, but I don`t remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," Karan said while talking to Sara and Janhvi on the show.

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Legendary Tennis ace Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup will be his final bow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.