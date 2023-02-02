Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Sara Ali Khan meets Shubman Gill at Ahmedabad airport? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Here's the truth behind Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill's recent viral picture which is being claimed to be clicked at the Ahmedabad airport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan meets Shubman Gill at Ahmedabad airport? Here's the truth behind viral photo
Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill/File photos

Popular actress Sara Ali Khan and Indian cricketer Shubman Gill are rumoured to be dating each other. It was earlier reported that Sara was dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan and Gill was linked up with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. However, in the last six months, several photos and videos have gone viral in which Saif Ali Khan's daughter has been spotted with the Indian ace batsman at restaurants, on a flight, and other various public places.

On Thursday, February 2, a picture started spreading like a wildfire on the internet claiming that the actress and cricketer met each other at the Ahmedabad airport. The cricketer played a smashing knock in Gujarat city on Wednesday, February 1, scoring 126 runs not out off 63 balls with 12 fours and seven sixes against New Zealand in a T20 international.

However, here's the real truth behind the viral photo. It is not a recent picture as a source close to the actress told Bollywood Life that Sara is in Mumbai and neither she went to Ahmedabad and nor she attended the match yesterday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city. 

In November last year, Shubman Gill reacted to her alleged affair with Sara Ali Khan when he appeared on the popular Punjabi show Dil Diyan Gallan. In the show, the cricketer was asked to name the fittest female actor in Bollywood and without any hesitation, he took the name of the Kedarnath actress.

Following this, the show's host Sonam Bajwa directly asked him if he is dating the actress, to which Shubman said, "Maybe." The ace batsman, who represented Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, was further quizzed and asked, "Sara ka sara sach bol do (tell us the whole truth), to which he answered, "Sara ka sara sach bol diya (I have told you the whole truth). Maybe, maybe not."

READ | IND vs NZ: Check out the records broken by Shubman Gill during his maiden T20 century in Ahmedabad

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
5 hot, sexy photos of MMS Kand actor Sapna Sappu that will make you forget Aabha Paul
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Windows 11 users get new widgets for Spotify and Phone Link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.