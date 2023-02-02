Sara Ali Khan meets Shubman Gill at Ahmedabad airport? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill/File photos

Popular actress Sara Ali Khan and Indian cricketer Shubman Gill are rumoured to be dating each other. It was earlier reported that Sara was dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan and Gill was linked up with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. However, in the last six months, several photos and videos have gone viral in which Saif Ali Khan's daughter has been spotted with the Indian ace batsman at restaurants, on a flight, and other various public places.

On Thursday, February 2, a picture started spreading like a wildfire on the internet claiming that the actress and cricketer met each other at the Ahmedabad airport. The cricketer played a smashing knock in Gujarat city on Wednesday, February 1, scoring 126 runs not out off 63 balls with 12 fours and seven sixes against New Zealand in a T20 international.

However, here's the real truth behind the viral photo. It is not a recent picture as a source close to the actress told Bollywood Life that Sara is in Mumbai and neither she went to Ahmedabad and nor she attended the match yesterday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city.

In November last year, Shubman Gill reacted to her alleged affair with Sara Ali Khan when he appeared on the popular Punjabi show Dil Diyan Gallan. In the show, the cricketer was asked to name the fittest female actor in Bollywood and without any hesitation, he took the name of the Kedarnath actress.

Following this, the show's host Sonam Bajwa directly asked him if he is dating the actress, to which Shubman said, "Maybe." The ace batsman, who represented Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, was further quizzed and asked, "Sara ka sara sach bol do (tell us the whole truth), to which he answered, "Sara ka sara sach bol diya (I have told you the whole truth). Maybe, maybe not."



