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Sapna Choudhary to remove husband’s name tattoo? Sparks divorce rumours after 6 years of marriage

Haryanvi performer Sapna Choudhary has found herself at the center of fresh speculation about her marriage after reports suggested she is planning to remove a tattoo of her husband Veer Sahu’s name from her wrist.

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Updated : May 20, 2026, 02:09 PM IST

Sapna Choudhary to remove husband’s name tattoo? Sparks divorce rumours after 6 years of marriage
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Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary is once again making headlines after reports surfaced that she plans to remove a tattoo dedicated to her husband Veer Sahu. The tattoo, inked on her wrist and bearing his name, had earlier gone viral as a symbol of their relationship.

The development quickly sparked speculation on social media, with many users interpreting it as a possible sign of trouble in the couple’s marriage. Sapna and Veer Sahu tied the knot in 2020 and are parents to two children.

However, Sapna has reportedly clarified that the decision is not driven by personal differences. She stated that she intends to remove all her tattoos due to professional requirements, as covering them during shoots often becomes time-consuming and inconvenient while portraying different roles on screen.

Despite her clarification, her recent comments about her personal life have only added fuel to ongoing rumours. When asked about aspects of her relationship in earlier interactions, her casual responses further intensified public curiosity about the state of her marriage.

As of now, neither Sapna Choudhary nor Veer Sahu has issued any official statement confirming divorce or separation, leaving the rumours unverified.

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