Sapna Choudhary removed Veer Sahu's name tattoo from her wrist days after confirming her divorce filing from him after 6 years of marriage.

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has removed her husband Veer Sahu's name tattoo from her wrist. A video of her laser tattoo removal has gone viral on social media, just days after she confirmed that she has filed for divorce.

Tattoo removal video goes viral

In the widely shared video, Sapna is shown undergoing laser therapy at a salon to have the tattoo erased from her wrist. Ridhi Sikka Luxury Salon & PMU posted the video to Instagram. The video was immediately associated by fans with her breakup with Veer Sahu. The removal of the tattoo, according to many, indicates that she is prepared to move on and begin a new chapter in her life. In 2020, Sapna and Veer tied the knot in a private ceremony. For six years, they were married. Together, the couple also has two kids.

Why did Sapna remove her tattoo?

Sapna had already discussed her tattoos in an interview before confirming her divorce. She claimed it took a long time to conceal her tattoos before shooting. Sapna expressed her desire to work on more musical and film projects. She would find it more convenient to have the tattoos removed for that reason. At the time, she did not directly link her divorce to the removal of the tattoo.

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Sapna confirms divorce filing

Sapna recently announced that she and Veer Sahu have filed for divorce. Speaking about the choice, she claimed that only she and Veer could fully comprehend the reasons behind their split. "Jab sab accha tha, saath the. Ab accha nahi hai, toh saath nahi hai. Woh khaali samne wala samajh sakta hai ya phir main. Koi teesra aadmi ismein apni baatein, apni soch daalne ki koshish karega toh woh galat hai. Shaadi rishta hai do logon ka, aur woh hum logon ka tha. Hum aapas mein decide karenge ki kya karna hai," she said in an interview with NMF News. She made it clear that marriage is a matter between two people and outsiders should not interfere.