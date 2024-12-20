Santosh, a Hindi-language international co-production set in rural north India, has found a spot in the 'Best International Feature Film' category.

After Hindi drama Santosh made it to the Oscars shortlist, the makers on Friday announced the theatrical release of the film in India. As per a press note, Shahana Goswami-starrer 'Santosh' will hit the theatres in the country on January 10, 2025.

A total of 15 films have been selected for the Oscar shortlist in this category out of 85 total films submitted by countries all around the world.

The film was sent by the United Kingdom as their official submission for the Academy Awards 2025. The movie also premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024 and was well-received by critics. Reacting to this "little glory", Shahana took to Instagram and expressed her happiness.

"So happy for the team especially our writer-director Sandhya Suri for this little glory of recognition for our film Santosh! How incredible to be shortlisted from amongst 85 films. Thank you to everyone who loved it, supported it and voted for it," she wrote.

Directed by Sandhya Suri, the film stars Shahana as a driven young Hindu widow who inherits her husband's job as a police constable thanks to a government scheme. She finds herself caught up in institutional corruption even as she warms to working with rough-edged veteran detective Inspector Sharma (Sunita Rajwar) on a brutal murder case involving a teenage girl from the lower caste Dalit community, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The film is an international co-production of the United Kingdom, India, Germany and France.

