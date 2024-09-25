Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Dukaan band karwa dungi..': IAS Tina Dabi begins new drive in Barmer district, watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai survives wardrobe mishap at Paris Fashion Week, shows presence of mind

This Hindi film featuring Shahana Goswami has been selected as UK's official entry for Oscars 2025

Actress' boyfriend slapped Anurag Kashyap hard, she rejected film, it became superhit

Why has Sebi imposed Rs 10000000 fine on Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Dukaan band karwa dungi..': IAS Tina Dabi begins new drive in Barmer district, watch viral video

'Dukaan band karwa dungi..': IAS Tina Dabi begins new drive in Barmer district, watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai survives wardrobe mishap at Paris Fashion Week, shows presence of mind

Aishwarya Rai survives wardrobe mishap at Paris Fashion Week, shows presence of mind

World's deadliest sea creatures

World's deadliest sea creatures

7 rising career options in gaming industry

7 rising career options in gaming industry

Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: Education qualifications of Khans of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: Education qualifications of Khans of Bollywood

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World's deadliest sea creatures

World's deadliest sea creatures

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

Top 10 Indian supermodels

Top 10 Indian supermodels

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Aishwarya Rai survives wardrobe mishap at Paris Fashion Week, shows presence of mind

Aishwarya Rai survives wardrobe mishap at Paris Fashion Week, shows presence of mind

Actress' boyfriend slapped Anurag Kashyap hard, she rejected film, it became superhit

Actress' boyfriend slapped Anurag Kashyap hard, she rejected film, it became superhit

Tanuj Virwani welcomes a baby girl with wife Tanya Jacob: 'First day of the rest of our lives'

Tanuj Virwani welcomes a baby girl with wife Tanya Jacob: 'First day of the rest of our lives'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This Hindi film featuring Shahana Goswami has been selected as UK's official entry for Oscars 2025

Shahana Goswami-starrer acclaimed crime drama Santosh has been picked as UK's official entry for Oscars 2025.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 05:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

This Hindi film featuring Shahana Goswami has been selected as UK's official entry for Oscars 2025
Shahana Goswami in Santosh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Headlined by Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar, the Hindi film Santosh has been selected by United Kingdom as its official entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 97th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2025. The highly acclaimed police procedural drama is directed by Sandhya Suri.

Santosh had its world premiere at the Un Certain Regard at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and received a lot of critical acclaim. Its synopsis reads, "In rural Northern India, newly widowed Santosh inherits her late husband’s job as a police constable and becomes embroiled in the investigation of a young girl’s murder."

Made in Hindi language, Santosh has been selected by United Kingdom because of its wide release there and it is backed by British producers. The Shahana Goswami-starrer is bankrolled by Mike Goodridge, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay, and Alan McAlex, while its executive producers are Ama Ampadu, Eva Yates, Diarmid Scrimshaw, Lucia Haslauer, and Martin Gerhard. Good Chaos, Razor Film Produktion, Haut et Court, BBC Film, and BFI are the co-producers. The Hindi film marks the directorial feature debut of British Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri. She has previously made documentaries I for India in 2005 and Around India with a Movie Camera in 2018. 

It will be interesting to see Santosh's journey at the Oscars 2025 because it was the United Kingdom's entry - The Zone of Interest  that won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards earlier this year in March 2024. The Jonathan Glazer directorial also picked up the Oscar for Best Sound from its five nominations, with the other three being for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Earlier this week, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies was announed as India's official entry for Oscars 2025. A light-hearted satire on patriarchy, the social comedy drama features Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in the leading roles. It is produced by Rao's Kindling Productions, Aamir Khan Productions, and Jio Studios. 

READ | Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Karnataka HC to give verdict today on CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging Guv's order

Karnataka HC to give verdict today on CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging Guv's order

UP restaurants asked to install CCTVs, chefs, waiters to wear masks and gloves due to...

UP restaurants asked to install CCTVs, chefs, waiters to wear masks and gloves due to...

Watch: Ed Sheeran surprises Indian fans at Diljit Dosanjh's concert, sings with Punjabi singer in Birmingham

Watch: Ed Sheeran surprises Indian fans at Diljit Dosanjh's concert, sings with Punjabi singer in Birmingham

'Big threats to my life by…': Donald Trump says US intelligence warns him of assassination attempt from this country

'Big threats to my life by…': Donald Trump says US intelligence warns him of assassination attempt from this country

NASA to send artificial ‘star’ to space soon, here’s all you need to know about new mission

NASA to send artificial ‘star’ to space soon, here’s all you need to know about new mission

MORE

MOST VIEWED

World's deadliest sea creatures

World's deadliest sea creatures

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

Top 10 Indian supermodels

Top 10 Indian supermodels

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement