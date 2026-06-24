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Sanjeev Kapoor reveals he declined MasterChef over Akshay Kumar: 'I didn't want to...'

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said he refused to judge the first season of MasterChef India because the makers did not agree to his condition of paying him Re 1 more than Akshay Kumar.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 08:35 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sanjeev Kapoor reveals he declined MasterChef over Akshay Kumar: 'I didn't want to...'
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Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared an interesting story about why he did not join MasterChef India when the cooking reality show first started in 2010.

The Padma Shri awardee, who became a household name through his popular show Khana Khazana, recently appeared on journalist and author Vir Sanghvi's podcast, Culinary Culture. During the conversation, he spoke about his long career and revealed the reason behind staying away from the initial seasons of MasterChef India.

Why Sanjeev Kapoor Said No

Sanjeev Kapoor revealed that the makers had approached him to judge the first season of MasterChef India alongside Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. However, he had one condition.

"When they first came to me, they did not meet my condition," he said. "My condition was that I should be paid more than Akshay Kumar, just one rupee more. This was the first season, and there was nobody else who could do it but me. It was quite obvious. But when they came to me, I said, 'There is a condition.' They did not agree, and I didn't want to compromise. I was happy with my decision."

He Refused Even Guest Appearances

Even after he turned down the offer, the makers reportedly continued reaching out to him. Sanjeev Kapoor said, "I would still get feelers. They would say, 'Sir, please come for one episode.' I said, 'No, I will not do it.'"

What Changed Before Season 3?

According to the celebrity chef, the makers approached him again before the third season as the show was struggling to make an impact.

"By the third season, they actually said, 'Sir, it's not working. We need you. What do you think we should do?' I said, 'I don't think I can…' They replied, 'No, we'll do exactly what you say,' and all of that."

When Vir Sanghvi asked whether he eventually got paid more than Akshay Kumar, Sanjeev Kapoor laughed and replied, "Oh, obviously they did. Obviously. That was not negotiable. If I can't command that, then what's the point?"

A Look at MasterChef India's Journey

MasterChef India premiered in 2010. The first season featured Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra as judges. In the following season, Chef Vikas Khanna replaced Akshay Kumar.

Sanjeev Kapoor eventually joined the show in its third season in 2013 and became one of its most recognisable faces. The recently concluded ninth season was judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur.

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