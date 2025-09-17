Sanjay Kapoor birthday special: 7 must-watch films that showcase his journey in Bollywood, from Prem to Auzaar

Celebrate Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday with a look at his 7 must-watch films, from Prem and Raja to Sirf Tum and Mission Mangal. Explore how he evolved as an actor and left his mark on Bollywood with memorable performances.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, the youngest of the famous Kapoor brothers, has carved a unique space for himself in the Hindi film industry. While he may not have enjoyed the massive stardom of his elder siblings, Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, Sanjay has built a respectable career over the years with memorable roles across films and web shows. On his birthday, let’s take a look at 7 must-watch films that showcase his journey and versatility.

Prem (1995)

Sanjay Kapoor made his debut with Prem opposite Tabu. Though the film did not perform well at the box office, it gave audiences a glimpse of his screen presence and charm.

Raja (1995)

Starring alongside Madhuri Dixit, Raja became one of Sanjay’s most successful films. His role as Raja helped him gain popularity and recognition in the 90s.

Auzaar (1997)

Directed by Sohail Khan, Auzaar paired Sanjay with Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty. His performance stood out, and the film was appreciated for its music and action-packed drama.

Sirf Tum (1999)

One of Sanjay’s most memorable performances, Sirf Tum, remains a classic love story of the 90s. His pairing with Sushmita Sen and Priya Gill struck a chord with audiences, making the film a big hit.

Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe (2002)

This romantic drama showcased Sanjay in a mature role. His performance added depth to the film, highlighting his growth as an actor.

Luck By Chance (2009)

In Zoya Akhtar’s critically acclaimed Luck By Chance, Sanjay appeared in a special role that gave audiences a nostalgic reminder of his presence in the industry.

Mission Mangal (2019)

Sanjay Kapoor surprised audiences with his impactful performance in Mission Mangal. Playing a supportive role in the ensemble cast, he proved his versatility once again.

From romantic leads to impactful supporting roles, Sanjay Kapoor has consistently evolved as an actor. His recent outings in web series have also earned him praise, showing that he continues to reinvent himself. On his birthday, revisiting these films is the perfect way to celebrate his contribution to Indian cinema.

