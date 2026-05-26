Sanjay Gupta reacts to FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh over Don 3 row with Farhan Akhtar: 'What sense does it even make?'

Sanjay Gupta has reacted strongly after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his exit from Don 3. The filmmaker questioned the impact such a move could have on workers in the film industry.

Sanjay Gupta has reacted strongly after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his exit from Don 3. The filmmaker questioned the impact such a move could have on workers in the film industry.

Sanjay Gupta questions FWICE decision:

So, on X, Sanjay Gupta criticised the ban and sort of argued that these actions hurt day-to-day wage workers more than actors. He said that when an A-list actor shoots for a film, actually more than 300 workers are employed on set, so banning just one actor only messes with the livelihoods of those workers rather than genuinely stopping the star from working. His reaction came soon after FWICE publicly announced its choice to boycott Ranveer Singh, after a complaint was filed by Farhan Akhtar about the actor’s sudden exit from Don 3.

Why FWICE took action against Ranveer Singh:

As per FWICE President Ashoke Pandit, the body got a formal complaint from Farhan Akhtar in April 2026, you know, the sort of thing that starts moving papers pretty fast. In that complaint, it was alleged that Ranveer’s withdrawal from the project happened just days before filming was meant to start, and this, in turn, caused major financial losses too.

FWICE said that several notices and reminders were sent to Ranveer Singh about the issue, but apparently, the actor didn’t reply at first. Then later, Ranveer responded via email, saying FWICE was not the proper authority to step in, especially when it comes to disputes tied to agreements and contracts. Ashoke Pandit also said that after talks with the relevant parties, the federation chose to move ahead with the non-cooperation directive.

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Rs 45 crore loss claim linked to Don 3 exit:

Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani supposedly told FWICE that almost Rs 45 crore had already gone out for the film’s pre-production before Ranveer’s exit, so yeah, it was kind of done, or at least that’s what they said. Don 3 was officially announced back in August 2023 by Excel Entertainment, and Ranveer Singh was introduced as the new Don, moving ahead with the legendary part that was earlier handled by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.