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Sanjay Dutt was 'virtually shaking' after 1993 verdict, recalls Ujjwal Nikam: 'I asked the police to...'

Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said Sanjay Dutt was 'trembling' and 'shaking' in court after the 1993 Arms Act verdict ordered him back to jail.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 10:51 AM IST

Sanjay Dutt was 'virtually shaking' after 1993 verdict, recalls Ujjwal Nikam: 'I asked the police to...'
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Special public prosecutor Sanjay Dutt was 'virtually shaking' and 'trembling' in court upon his return to detention in the 1993 Arms Act case, according to Ujjwal Nikam. Nikam claimed that while the media cameras were watching, he had to instruct the actor to 'stand straight.'

'He kept saying I didn't do anything wrong'

Talking with Lallantop, Nikam recalled the moment the verdict was delivered. Sanjay, who was out on bail, was told to surrender. 'He was shaking as the verdict was given. 'No, sir, I didn't do anything wrong,' he repeated. He was practically trembling as Nikam answered, 'I will return.' 'Sanju, the media is watching, please stand straight,' he continued, before requesting that Sanjay be taken away by the police. Nikam claimed that if he hadn't backed the actor at the time, the media would have portrayed him as the antagonist.

Also read: Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi's sister Sheetal Joshi slams Shilpa Shinde for her 'inhuman, cruel' behaviour

Why did Nikam oppose probation for Sanjay Dutt?

Nikam said that he was against Sanjay receiving relief under the Probation of Offenders Act. He contended that Dutt was found guilty under the Arms Act even though the court cleared him of conspiracy and terrorism charges. 'My argument was that Sanjay Dutt should not get the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act. I argued that he should be sentenced to seven years under the Arms Act,' he stated. According to Nikam, the defence called it a first offence and requested leniency. He protested, pointing out that the handgun was 'from the number one shooter of Dawood Ibrahim.'

'First-time offenders who are truly innocent but become entangled are the target audience for the Probation of Offenders Act. With Sanjay Dutt, it wasn't the case,' he said. He also mentioned how Sanjay's sympathetic image caused him to receive criticism from the public during the trial.

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