Sanjay Dutt to make Tamil debut opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 67, reveals he was convinced with just one line concept

Sanjay Dutt will star with Vijay in Thalapathy 67

A day after the official announcement of Thalapathy 67, Vijay’s next film, the makers gave another surprise. Actor Sanjay Dutt has joined the film coming on board to play an important character. As per the buzz, Dutt is playing the film’s villain. This isn’t the first time Dutt has signed on for a major film in the south. He was the antagonist in last year’s highest grosser, Kannada film KGF Chapter 2.

Seven Screen Studio, the production house behind the film, tweeted an image of Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday and made the announcement. “We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67.” This will mark Dutt’s debut in the Tamil industry. The creative shared alongside the tweet had a quote from the actor. “When I heard the one liner of Thalapathy 67, I knew in that exact moment that I had to be a part of this film and I’m thrilled to start this journey.”

On Monday, it was announced that Thalapathy 67 will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marking the director’s second collaboration with Vijay after Master. Director Lokesh shared a picture with the actor on his Twitter profile on Monday evening, writing, “Good evening guys! More than happy to join hands with @actorvijay na once again.” The picture showed Lokesh and Vijay bumping their bracelets in the manner of a fist bump.

A poster of the project was also shared with the working title. It revealed that the film has also been written by Lokesh and features music by Anirudh. Sharing more details about the project, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “#Vijay and director #LokeshKanagaraj reunite for a fresh film project [#Thalapathy67]… Not titled yet… Produced by SS Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy… Filming has commenced.”