Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera opens up on shooting KGF Chapter 2 post battling cancer

As the KGF Chapter 2 fever grips the nation, Sanjay Dutt, who steps into the shoes of 'Adheera', Rocky Bhai's nemesis in the film, says he truly had an incredible journey filming the magnum opus; one that was nothing short of inspiring.

The legendary superstar who proved to have a warrior's spirit both on and off-screen as he was diagnosed with cancer during the production of KGF Chapter 2 had returned to the set with gusto and strength as soon as he recovered.

What's even more inspiring is that apart from KGF being the first film Sanjay Dutt shot for having battled cancer, it was also one that was high on action. In fact, Sanjay Dutt's very first shot on returning to the set was a high octane action sequence; one that he pulled off like a pro.

The superstar also worked hard on his fitness levels and his lung expanding exercises while still on his treatment, so much so that his doctors and medical experts were shocked by his workouts and the speedy rate of his recovery.

While KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel was extremely concerned about the actor’s health and insisted on using a body double for certain scenes, Sanjay Dutt chose to do them himself and had everyone spellbound by his sheer determination.

Talking about his post-recovery journey and return to KGF Chapter 2 shoot says Sanjay Dutt, "I started getting back into my training schedule as soon as doctors and my body could allow it. I have been leading a fairly disciplined life since my recovery. So while the journey has been challenging I have loved every part of it. As I said earlier I have been blessed that I had Maanayata and the kids by my side constantly, cheering me on. Other than my wife being my biggest strength and my kids' motivation, team KGF was very supportive and accommodating. Prashant’s (director) concern was my health and comfort.... mine was Adheera!"

Be it the role of protagonist or antagonist, Dutt has always left the audience stunned with his impressive performance. He is probably the most loved and admired villain the audience has ever seen, and that is the reason his character of 'Adheera' in his upcoming 'KGF Chapter 2' has been eagerly awaited by the audience.

Besides 'KGF Chapter 2' which is all set to release on April 14, 2022, Sanjay Dutt has 'Ghudchadhi', directed by Binoy Gandhi, 'Shamshera' and 'Toolsidas Junior' in the pipeline.